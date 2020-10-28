Madisonville North Hopkins’ Jackson Watts is coming off of a huge weekend where he not only won the individual Class 3A 1st Region title at Muhlenberg County, but also clocked in the fastest time in Kentucky and the fifth fastest in the nation with a time of 15:14.96 in the 5K race.
“It’s definitely a confidence boost going into the state meet this weekend,” Watts said. “Just proud to be in that position.”
With his performance from this past weekend, Watts is in the running for the USA Mile Split National Boys Performer of the Week (Oct. 19-25). A poll is currently open on the USA Mile Split website and votes will be accepted until Friday. A link can be found on the Maroon Athletics Facebook and Twitter pages.
Going into this weekend, the senior will be focusing on the KHSAA State Meet in Paris.
“I’ve got a lot of confidence going into this weekend,” Watts said. “Still going to be some tough competition, but I’m going to try to go in and win it.”
Watts is planning on running in college as he’s talking with the University of Kentucky, University of Louisville and the University of Southern Indiana.
No one is probably more proud of Watts than his head coach and father, Michael Watts.
“Separating the coach and the Dad aspect is tough,” Michael Watts said. “Jackson does what he’s supposed to do. I don’t have to give him a lot of instruction or guidance. From a Dad’s perspective, I can’t be more proud of him. He’s worked, and he’s earned this himself.”
The Class 3A race at the KHSAA State Meet will be held on Saturday starting at 2:30 p.m. CST.
