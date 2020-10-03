Madisonville North Hopkins will have two golfers going to Bowling Green for the KHSAA Boys State Golf Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday with junior Jackson Hill making his fourth appearance and senior Aaron Munger making his first start.
Munger and Hill earned their spots in the state tournament field after Munger finishing tied for second in the 2nd Region Tournament with a 77, two strokes behind the winner Grant Puckett from Webster County, while Hill finished in fourth with a 79.
“I feel that I have a really good chance to contend this year,” Hill said. “I’m going to focus on playing my own golf and not get too focused on winning. I kind of made the mistake last week at region getting wrapped around winning, and I didn’t play to my full potential.”
Hill finished tied for 15th last year in the state tournament, both Hill and North head coach Tim Davis hope that he can break into the Top 10 on the leaderboard this year.
“Because Jackson’s been there before, he’s used to all the hoopla that goes along with the state tournament,” Davis said. “I think he will continue to do well there. He did well at the All-State Tournament in Lexington finishing fourth so I’d like to see him carry that over to this week.”
As for Munger, he’ll be making his state tournament debut in his final year as a high school golfer.
“(Jackson) told me that the state tournament will be hard, fast and fun,” Munger said.
Munger will have the earlier tee time of the two Maroons on Tuesday, teeing off at noon on the first hole at Bowling Green Country Club, while Hill tees off at 1 p.m. on the 10th tee box.
“I’ve got two guys this year and they’re starting on opposite ends,” Davis said. “I’m not even allowed to have a cart there so it’ll be difficult to work with both of them during the tournament.”
Madisonville will also be sending the Lady Maroons golf team to Bowling Green for the girls state tournament on Friday and Saturday. A full preview will be in The Messenger early next week.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.