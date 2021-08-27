Coming off of a huge win at Webster County last week, Hopkins County Central will be looking for a 2-0 start to the season Friday when a tough Union County team comes to town.
“We’ve had some good practices this week,” head coach Chris Manning said. “The guys were excited to start the season 1-0, but they were very quick to come back down and get focused for this week.
“Our win last week is long gone, now we’re looking to get another win in the home opener and go into next week 2-0.”
Central will be hosting a team that shutout Madisonville North Hopkins 28-0 in its opener.
“Union has a good team that’s well disciplined and well coached,” Manning said. “They run a lot of the same plays we do in the spread offense and in the I-formation, so I feel that it’ll be pretty even between the two teams. We saw early in their game last week they went to the air, but then relied heavily in the run later on to control the game more.”
Central will be looking for their first win at Storm Stadium since the 2018 season at 7 p.m. tonight.
