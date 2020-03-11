There will be a meeting held by the 2nd Region Football Official Association at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 in the auditorium at Caldwell County High School.
The meeting will be for anyone who is already a KHSAA registered official or anyone who would like to know more about becoming a high school football official.
For further information, please contact the assigning secretary for 2nd Region football officials Jay Davis at 270-836-0449.
