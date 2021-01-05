The accolades keep coming in for Madisonville North Hopkins senior Jackson Watts as he was recognized nationally on Monday.
The reigning 1st Region and KHSAA State Champion in Class 4A was named the Most Improved Male Runner by USA Mile Split for 2020.
“(Watts) was voted on a selection out of five candidates,” North head coach and Jackson’s father, Michael Watts, said.
Watts recently signed his letter of intent to continue his cross country career at the University of Kentucky.
