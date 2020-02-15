The Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches named Madisonville North Hopkins head coach Matt Beshear 2nd Region Coach of the Year and North senior Kenny White 2nd Region Player of the Year.
Beshear shared the 2nd Region honor with Webster County head coach Jon Newton while White is currently in the running for Kentucky Mr. Basketball.
Beshear’s squad is currently 23-3 overall and undefeated against the 2nd Region at 11-0. North is on a 12-game winning streak with their last loss coming on Jan. 4 against John Hardin in the Raymond Reed Classic at South Laurel.
As for White, he’s leading the team in scoring averaging 18.9 points per game. Just last week, he committed to Tennessee Tech University to further his basketball career. With the honor, White will now be a finalist for the Kentucky Mr. Basketball award.
The Maroons will be in action today as they host University Heights Academy at 6 p.m.
