Jim Hicks stepped down as the head boys basketball coach at Dawson Springs. Assistant coach Charlie Pace will serve as interim head coach to close out the season.
“Coach Hicks’ resignation became official Monday afternoon,” Dawson athletic director Rhonda Simpson said. “It’s been a very crazy year already with COVID and this is just adding to the craziness.”
Hicks was not available for comment on Monday.
Dawson named Hicks as their head coach prior to the 2019-20 season after Chad Burgett moved on to coach at Trigg County. The Panthers went 13-18 last year with their season ending in the first round of the 7th District Tournament to the eventual 2nd Region Champion, Madisonville North Hopkins.
Dawson has struggled this season at 0-7 entering Monday’s game against Livingston Central. They’ll host North tonight and Hopkins County Central on Thursday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.