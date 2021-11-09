Despite both teams ending their season in the first round of the postseason, Madisonville North Hopkins and Hopkins County Central produced some good stats individually and as a team.
For the Storm, the program achieved their first winning season in 13 years with a record of 6-5 including an overtime victory at Todd County Central and a last-second score to secure a district win at Calloway County.
Individually, Adrian Stringer solidified his status as the program’s leading quarterback throwing for 2,337 yards — the second time in his career he threw over 2,000 yards — and had 18 touchdown passes. His brother Christian Stringer led receivers with 843 yards and six touchdown catches.
Jordan Jackson was the leading rusher on the team with 659 yards and 10 touchdowns despite suffering a season-ending foot injury against Madisonville.
In Class 4A, Adrian Stringer led the state in passing averaging 208 yards per game while that Stringer-to-Stringer combination led to Christian Stringer cracking the top-10 in receiving at sixth.
As for North, they finished 3-8 for the season and squeaked their way into the postseason with a win over Central.
Lajuan McAdoo was the spark for the offense as he ran for 1,178 yards with 11 trips to the endzone. Chris Price Jr. was second in rushing with 632 yards and five touchdowns. McAdoo was sixth in Class 4A in rushing.
The Maroons had three quarterbacks hitting triple digits in passing yards, led by Wyatt Coleman’s 730 yards followed by Anias Mitchell stepping up late in the year with 589 yards and James Davis tossing 233 yards. Coleman and Mitchell each had five touchdown passes and Davis had three.
In receiving, Quentin Rodgers led the team with 544 yards — good enough to put him 12th in receiving for Class 4A — with six touchdowns.
Both programs will now head into winter workouts in order to prepare for spring football and 7-on-7 in the summer before taking to the gridiron next fall.
