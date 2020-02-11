Hopkins County Central was handed their 17th loss of the season as they fell to Caldwell County in a heartbreaker 66-57. The Storm finished district play with a record of 1-5.
Caldwell started the second game of the makeup doubleheader with a 13-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
With the Tigers going up 17-11 in the opening 1:30 of the second quarter, Central head coach Michael Fraliex decided to take a timeout.
Then the Central offense clicked as they went on a 7-0 run to take the lead 18-17 with 5:10 until halftime. With both teams going back and forth, Central went into the half with a slim 29-28 lead with John Miller and Sam Almon leading the charge for the Storm.
Central still had the momentum in the early going of the second half, but Caldwell was able to get out in front and lead 38-31 with 1:46 remaining in the third, prompting Fraliex to call a timeout and rally his guys.
When the third quarter ended, Caldwell still had the lead with the score 41-37.
With Central down 43-40, Miller was able to drive to the basket for a layup and got fouled in the process to give him one free throw. He converted on the three point play and tied the game up 43-43. Caldwell answered by sinking a three pointer to make it 46-43 and took a timeout with 6:03 remaining in the game.
With 1:30 remaining, Central made it a four-point game with Caldwell leading 54-50. However Caldwe ll was able to pull away as the clock hit one minute to play.
Caldwell was able to hold onto their lead as they cruised to the victory in the closing seconds.
Miller led the team in scoring with 20 points, Almon and Marcus Eaves each had 12 points in the game for the Storm.
Central will travel to Lyon County tonight where they’ll take on the Lyons at 7:30 p.m.
