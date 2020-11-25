A dream came true for Madisonville North Hopkins’ Jackson Watts as the senior announced on Tuesday that he will be continuing his academic and cross country career at the University of Kentucky.
Watts is the reigning 1st Region and Class 3A State Champion.
“I grew up watching UK basketball, and I’ve been a big UK fan all my life,” Watts said. “To be able to go to UK as an athlete from Kentucky is a huge accomplishment. I love the coach, and I have a lot of friends on the team. It just felt like home to me.”
Watts had his choices narrowed down to UK, University of Louisville and University of Southern Indiana, and he kept his decision private until just seconds before he signed the official documents. He showed up to the signing in a black hoodie and then revealed the blue and white underneath before he signed.
“I’m so proud of him,” said Michael Watts, Jackson’s father and coach at North. “This is something he’s dreamed of all of his life. He has UK paraphernalia all over his room. He had some good offers from some very good programs, but his heart is at UK.”
In the classroom, Watts said he wants to major in electrical engineering.
“Just like going into freshman year of high school, it’s going to be the same thing freshman year of college,” Watts said. “You’re going to be facing bigger competition and faster guys. So it’s going to take some training and take some time to get to the top. Getting there will be harder because you’re facing the best in the nation.”
Watts’ older brother, Garrett, is proud of his brother’s accomplishment of getting into UK. Garrett Watts is currently a sophomore at Morehead State and runs cross country for the Eagles.
“As an older brother, I felt responsible to hold him accountable for running,” Garrett said. “My senior year when I was about to leave for college, I felt like he wasn’t going to have someone to train with and maybe he wasn’t going to keep going. As it turns out, it’s whenever I left he found his place in the running community and finds himself as an exceptional athlete. I always thought I was the role model for him growing up, but honestly he’s going to become the role model for me.”
Jackson Watts will run track for the Maroons in the spring before heading to Lexington in the fall.
