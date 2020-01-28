Hopkins County archers were once again on target Saturday, claiming victories in the high school, middle school and elementary divisions despite some tough out of county competition at the Madisonville North Hopkins Maroon Classic.
Madisonville North’s Tom Welborn once again claimed the top overall spot in the tournament, edging out Webster County’s Joshua Thompson by one point to take the win with a score of 293. Both archers hit 23 tens.
Hopkins Central’s Lauren Groves claimed the top high school female spot with a 288, making it the ninth consecutive time she has taken top high school honors this season. She missed out on the top overall female spot by just one, falling to Webster County Middle School’s Avery Guill.
The Maroons claimed victory in the high school division with a score of 3,335 with 168 tens, besting Hopkins Central (3294) and Webster County High School (3278).
North Hopkins ninth grader Tom Welborn led the way in the high school division with a 293 and 23 tens, followed closely by Webster County senior Joshua Thompson with 292 and 23 tens. Lauren Groves was third with 288 and 21 tens. Webster County’s Swade Morris (284) and Central’s Dylan Oliver (281) rounded out the top five.
The top five in each division were:
Boys
Tom Welborn (MNHHS) 292, 23 tens
Joshua Thompson (WCHS) 292, 23 tens
Swade Morse (WCHS) 284, 18 tens
Dylan Oliver (HCCHS) 281, 15 tens
Shelton Dock (WCHS) 281, 14 tens
Girls
Lauren Groves (HCCHS) 288, 21 tens
Aliah Carlisle (MNHHS) 279, 15 tens
Alexa Muirhead (MNHHS) 277, 14 tens
Savanah Scott (HCCHS) 276, 14 tens
Hannah Smith (WCHS) 276, 13 tens
Browning Springs Middle School rose to the occasion in a middle school bracket that had nine teams. Their team score of 3236 with 134 tens was enough to edge out Henderson County South Middle’s score of 3210 with 134 tens.
Webster County’s Avery Guill took the top spot in the middle school division with a 2289 and 20 tens. Browning Spring’s Joshua Robinson was second with a 286 and 17 tens, followed closely by teammate Rylin Clayton, who shot a 283 with 17 tens. Ben Frederick (282) from Henderson County North and Carson Weiss (280) of Henderson County South rounded out the top five.
The top five in each division were:
Boys
Joshua Robinson (BSMS) 286, 17 tens
Ben Frederick (Henderson North) 282, 16 tens
Carson Weiss (Henderson South) 280, 19 tens
Aidan Kelley (BSMS) 280, 13 tens
Clay England (BSMS) 277, 13 tens
Girls
Avery Guill (WCMS) 289, 20 tens
Rylin Clayton (BSMS) 283, 17 tens
Landree O’Nan (Henderson South) 279, 15 tens
Addie Burns (JMMS) 279, 15 tens
Kaylee Sargent (Grace Baptist) 278, 14 tens
Hanson Elementary once again pulled off a victory in the elementary bracket, knocking off Sebree Elementary, Earlington Elementary and Milbrooke Elementary (Christian Co.), posting a season best 2706 with 48 tens.
Hanson’s Dayton Tate took the top spot in the elementary division with a 262 and 8 tens. Lane Johnson of Spotsville Elementary was second with a 261 and 12 tens, followed by Ava McCord of West Hopkins, who posted a 259 with 11 tens. Evelyn Valentine (258) of East Heights Elementary and Hunter Barns (257) of Hanson completed the top five.
The top five in each division were:
Boys
Dayton Tate (Hanson) 262, 8 tens
Lane Johnson (Spotsville) 261, 12 tens
Hunter Barnes (Hanson) 257, 4 tens
Boyd Dever (Jessie Stuart) 252, 6 tens
Parker Mills (Earlington) 252, 9 tens
Girls
Ava McCord (West Hopkins) 259, 11 tens
Evelynn Valentine (East Heights) 258, 9 tens
Chloe Rawlins (West Hopkins) 248, 4 tens
Zoe Barger (Jessie Stuart) 247, 9 tens
Lily Payne (Niagara) 245, 4 tens
This weekend teams will compete at the 10th Annual HCCHS Storm Classic, the final tune-up for teams before heading to Henderson for the KyNASP Region 2 Tournament on Feb. 7 and 8.
