Hopkins County Central couldn’t shake off the rust from a two-week quarantine as they fell 42-16 to Logan County in Mortons Gap on Saturday.
Central quarterback Adrian Stringer struggled, completing just 12 passes of 31 passing attempts for the game and recorded four interceptions.
“Logan got in my head and I couldn’t execute (Saturday),” Stringer said. “I’ll take the blame for our offensive struggles. It killed our momentum in the first half, and it led to the failure in the second half — so that’s all on me.”
The highlight player for Central (1-4) on Saturday was runningback and linebacker Jordan Jackson, who ran 65 yards to the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“The touchdown was a way to kick it up for us,” Jackson said. “I was cramping in the first half and it was really bad going into the second half. But I knew I had to keep fighting. No stopping on the field, just got to keep it going. I tried to motivate my team during halftime and I got a little heated in there. I was tired of seeing our quarterback getting hit in the backfield and we weren’t executing the way we should’ve. We didn’t come prepared for this game.”
On the other side of the ball, Jackson was able to force a fumble while taking down the Cougar quarterback, allowing the Storm defense to pounce on the loose ball to give it back to Stringer and the offense.
“The defense did step up when we needed them crucially,” Central head coach Chris Manning said. “We were trying to fight and get back into the game. Logan started shifting into their gaps and that reminded the defense of their gap responsibility. We did go over that right before the second half, but they stepped up a little too late and all credit goes to Logan County for winning this game.”
Central had a slow start on offense as the coaching staff believed they were robbed of a first down as they were wanting a holding call, but no yellow flags hit the field in their first drive resulting in a three-and-out and Stringer was picked off twice in the first quarter as Logan took a 14-0 in the early going.
Turnovers and penalties continued to plague the Storm in the first quarter as Stringer’s struggles in the backfield resulted in another punt for Central and Logan was handed a free first down via the tuck rule and a roughing the passer penalty on the Central defense.
“We’ve been off for three weeks,” Manning said. “We had fall break, and then we come back and they tell us that we need to quarantine for two weeks. We had three days to prepare for Logan County... We had a lot of ‘first game’ mistakes that you usually see in the first game of the year. Being off three weeks, it was like playing the first game of the year again.”
Logan ended the first quarter with a 21-0 advantage and they were able to get one more score before halftime to go into the locker room with a 28-0 lead.
After both teams started the second half trading punts, Logan was able to punch it in for a touchdown and a two-point conversion to start the running clock with a 36-0 lead over the Storm in the third quarter. The Cougars got one more score in the final minute of the third to go up 42-0.
Jackson then prevented the shutout in the fourth with his 65-yard run to the house to make it 42-8. Jadon Brasher entered the game at quarterback for the Storm to give him some game experience. Brasher was able to find older brother Chase Brasher from 42 yards out to cut the Logan lead to 42-16 with 5:28 remaining in the game.
Central will end the regular season at home on Friday as Calloway County comes to town for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
