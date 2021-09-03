Hopkins County Central (1-1) will be looking to get back on the winning track tonight when they make the short trip to Muhlenberg County to take on the Mustangs.
“We watched film on Muhlenberg, and they have some good size to them,” Central head coach Chris Manning said. “They have a big left guard that’s very physical. They run the winged-T very effectively, and they do throw the ball a little bit. Offensively, they can move the ball well, and they brought in a young quarterback that did well last week so we’ve got to watch out for that young talent they have.”
A week ago, Muhlenberg was handed a 28-8 loss at Hancock County. That is the only game they’ve played thus far even though they picked up a win in week one via a COVID forfeit from Fort Campbell.
As for Central, a major issue in last week’s loss to Union County were penalties.
“Penalties killed us last week, and that’s something we’ve been talking about in practice this week — playing smart football,” Manning said. “We’ve nailed down playing physical football, but now we need to start playing smart — and that’s keeping those penalties down and doing things at the right time.”
Manning said he has a number of players returning from injuries suffered over the first two weeks of the season.
Another possible factor could be the artificial turf at Muhlenberg County.
“It’s a little bit different playing on turf,” Manning said. “It’s a little faster than playing on grass, but we’re kind of used to playing on a faster surface since our practice field is dirt.”
The ball will be kicked at 7 p.m.
