Madisonville North Hopkins hosted their annual “Dig Pink” volleyball match on Thursday in a straight set win over cross-county rival Hopkins County Central.
“Dig Pink is always a great night for a great cause,” North head coach Cindy Fliehman said. “On the court, we’re continuing to grow with a good win for us.”
The Lady Maroons’ Kaitlyn Orange led the way with 13 kills to her credit. Kendrea White also contributed to North’s offense with seven kills and four aces.
“The girls did alright tonight,”Fliehman said. “Obviously, there’s always room for improvement. We had a light practice (Wednesday), and I was worried we wouldn’t come out ready and it kind of showed early in the first set, but then we got it together.”
It was neck-and-neck early on, but North took the first set by a score of 25-17.
“We’re still in a learning process with a young team,” Central head coach Greg Wagoner said. “Our ultimate goal is to get to the district tournament where everything resets. We just need to get our emotions under control. They know they can play teams like North, they just need to push themselves come district tournament.”
The Lady Maroons took a quick 5-0 lead to start the second set with some miscommunication on Central’s part. North eventually stretched their lead to 16-5 and before Central knew it, they trailed North two games to none as the hosts took the second set, 25-6.
“We had a mental breakdown on our part in the second set,” Wagoner said. “We’ve got to learn how to get over that mental hump and hit our spots. I feel like we can easily improve there, it’ll come down to them executing it.”
Central was able to grab an early lead in the third set, but North eventually tied it up at 10 and went on a 5-0 run to force Central to take a timeout with the Lady Maroons leading 15-10. North was able to shut it down and take the third set 25-14 to complete the sweep.
North will be back at it tomorrow as they take a trip to Owensboro while Central’s next match will be Monday at Trigg County.
