Madisonville North Hopkins kicked off their annual youth summer football camp Monday at the North practice fields.
The camp will run through Thursday, and is under the direction of first-year head coach, Chris Price, along with the rest of his coaching staff and a few of his players.
“We started Monday morning with 40 kids, but we’re close to 50 now at the end of the first day,” Price said. “I’ve also had a few more sponsors come in and they’re going to be bringing in even more kids, so I’m excited for the rest of the week. It’s great to see so many kids who want to get up early and go out into the sunshine and play some football.”
The camp featured drills for the campers and ended the day with some seven-on-seven flag football games with Price’s players involved with instruction.
“It’s exciting to see that these young kids are getting some one-on-one interaction with the guys they cheer for on Friday nights,” Price said. “Everybody is excited to get out there and play. We’re finishing the day strong with some seven-on-seven after a couple hours of instruction and one-on-one tutoring with some of the players.”
In the high school training camp, Price said that he’s excited for the group of returning players along with the incoming freshman class. After the KHSAA dead period ends in early July, the Maroons have a few seven-on-seven scrimmages lined up.
“We’re going to be playing some good programs this summer,” Price said. “We’ve got Henderson coming in, we’re going to play Christian County, Owensboro Catholic and we’re going to be at the Best of the West in Hopkinsville.”
North’s first regular season game will be Aug. 20 at Union County.
