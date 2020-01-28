For first-year head coach Michael Frailex, it’s the attention to details that mark improvement for a relative young and inexperienced Hopkins County Central basketball team. Keep making strides with the little things, and the wins will follow.
Despite the 71-35 loss to crosstown rival Madisonville North Hopkins on Friday, the Storm (4-15) have been enjoying some success in the month of January after winning four of their last six games.
Central started their season 0-13 until they finally got in the win column back on Jan. 10 at Fort Campbell, where the Storm came out on top 51-41.
“We’ve started to come together over the past month,” Fraliex said. “We’ve started to take care of the basketball better, taking better shots. Rebounding is getting better, defense has gotten better — so overall we’ve gotten a whole lot better. We’re excited to see what we can do going forward.
“Obviously, going against North was going to be tough, they’re the top team in the region for a reason, but our job is to be ready as best as we can be come district tournament time,” he said.
Fraliex knows there’s room for more improvement in the weeks ahead, but he feels things are on the right track.
“A lot of the guys have improved,” Fraliex said. “Jaxon Winn has made huge strides, Sam Almon is getting better at getting his shots off. Marcus Eaves has been a huge factor for us. We’ve also got some younger guys on the bench. We’re excited for our future, and we’re finally turning this program into the right direction.”
Central offers a well-rounded game of basketball as they are not relying on just one player. Almon, Moore and John Miller usually lead the Storm offense, with Miller averaging 13.5 points per game over the last six games. During that stretch, Winn is averaging 7.8 points and Eaves had 9.5 points per game, including a 22-point game in the win over Livingston Central on Jan. 16 — Central’s only home win so far.
With nine games remaining on the regular season schedule, the Storm will be hoping to rack up some more wins starting with two home matchups this week against McLean County on Thursday and Dawson Springs Friday. Both games will also be special nights for Central as the 2000 Second Region Championship team will be honored during halftime on Thursday. Friday night’s game will be Homecoming. Central will also host Caldwell County on Tuesday, Feb. 4 to cap off a three-game homestand.
“We’ve got Dawson and Caldwell coming up so that will be two big district games for us,” Fraliex said. “Gives us a chance to improve our seed. We’ll have to do better than we did against both teams earlier in the year. We don’t want to have to face North in the first round of the district tournament.”
Central is currently 0-4 against the 7th District.
The Storm also has four games on the road in the final stretch of the regular season, including a neutral site game against Whitesville Trinity at Owensboro in the Sportscenter Shootout on Saturday, Feb. 8.
Thursday night’s game against McLean County will tip off at 7:30 p.m.
