Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.

Today

Boys Basketball

Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Madisonville North Hopkins at Dawson Springs- 6 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Caldwell County- 7 p.m.

Saturday

Hebrews 12 Coffee Christmas Classic at Butler County: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Edmonson County- 2 p.m.

Dawson Springs at Caldwell County- 4:30 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Livingston Central- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hopkins County Central vs. Hopkinsville- 1 p.m.

Dawson Springs vs. University Heights Academy- 1 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Caldwell County- 2:30 p.m.

Monday

Boys Basketball

Dawson Springs vs. Livingston Central- 7:15 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkins County Central- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Dawson Springs at Christian Fellowship- 6 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Madisonville North Hopkins at Dawson Springs- 7:15 p.m.

Hopkins County Central at McLean County- 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hopkins County Central vs. University Heights Academy- 6 p.m.

Dawson Springs at Todd County Central- 7:30 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins at Hancock County- 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Owensboro Catholic- 5:30 p.m.

Thursday

Boys Basketball

Hopkins County Central at Dawson Springs- 6 p.m.

Madisonville North Hopkins vs. McCracken County 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Dawson Springs at Community Christian (Paducah)- 6 p.m.

Hopkins County Central vs. Lyon County- 7:30 p.m.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.