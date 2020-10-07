Madisonville North Hopkins’ Jackson Hill and Aaron Munger finished first round play of the KHSAA State Tournament in Bowling Green Tuesday with solid performances.
Hill shot a two-over 74, while Munger signed his scorecard with a seven-over 79 at Bowling Green Country Club.
The lead going into Tuesday’s final round belongs to Cooper’s Rylan Wotherspoon, Louisville Christian’s Matthew Troutman and defending champion Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo. All three carded 68s.
Hill had a solid day on the course carding pars on every hole except for bogeys on holes four and 12.
As for Munger, he birdied holes six and fourteen and fought off a rough four-hole stretch to put up a solid overall opening round.
At press deadline on Tuesday evening, the KHSAA did not release the pairings and tee times for the final round. The KHSAA announced via their events Twitter account that the first round was suspended due to darkness and will resume today at 7 a.m. The final round is tentatively set to start at 8:30 a.m.
