Madisonville North Hopkins softball picked up a close win in Muhlenberg County on Tuesday. North girls tennis played their final regular season match of the season before the 2nd Region Tournament in Henderson next week.
Softball
Madisonville North Hopkins 7, Muhlenberg County 6: Paige Patterson gave up a two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh, but the Lady Maroons were able to shake it off to hold on for the win on the road Tuesday.
Patterson went the distance in the circle giving up six earned runs on seven hits while striking out seven batters.
Patterson’s battery mate, Brenna Sherman, picked her up with the bat as Sherman went 3-for-4 with three RBI’s — two of them on an inside-the-park home run in the first inning.
Girls Tennis
Madisonville North Hopkins 6, Union County 3: The Lady Maroons capped off the regular season with a win at Madisonville Community College on Monday.
Megan Oakley, Macey Browning, Emma Evans and Emma Henson picked up wins in singles while in doubles, the squads of Oakley/Emily Pinkerton and Browning/Henson recorded victories to give North the win over the Bravettes.
North will be competing in the 2nd Region Tournament at Henderson starting on Monday.
Track and Field
Caldwell County took victories over North and Hopkins Central in the both the boys and girls fields in Mortons Gap on Thursday.
Central’s Sarah Keown won the girls discuss throw as the shot put. Kaden Groves won the same events for the boys.
The Storm’s Deagan Harper won the boys 800 meter run with a time of 2:14.02 while North’s Laci Ray won the same event for the girls clocking in at 2:44.46.
