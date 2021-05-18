Despite Hopkins Central’s baseball and softball programs getting swept in doubleheaders at home on Saturday, both coaches noticed improvements with their squads. Meanwhile, Madisonville North Hopkins baseball suffered a tough setback out on the road over the weekend.
Softball
Calloway County 15, Hopkins County Central 3 (5 innings): Central scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the fourth inning — two of them coming thanks to Baylen Young’s two-run homer to center.
Central’s third run came on a RBI double by Mallory Higgins.
Starting pitcher Keira Bryan was handed the loss after she tossed four innings giving up six runs — three earned — on six hits.
Butler County 10, Hopkins County Central 0 (5 innings): The Lady Storm only manufactured three hits for the entire ballgame as they were shutout in the second game of the day on Saturday.
Young almost hit her second home run of the day in the fourth inning, but it banged off the fence in right field and she got into third with a triple. She almost spoiled the shutout but she was thrown out at home by the centerfielder on a flyout by Hallie Hollis.
“We had some very good competition this weekend,” head coach Lynette Lewis said. “I told them that the score doesn’t say anything because they held on the first four or five innings. We’re building, we’re getting stronger. We didn’t get a win, but there were a lot of positive things this weekend.”
Baseball
Christian County 17, Hopkins County Central 1 (4 innings): The Colonels took advantage of a 12-run second inning as they ran away with it at Mortons Gap on Saturday.
Offensively the Storm were held to three hits with their lone run coming in on an error in the bottom of the first.
Mayfield 5, Hopkins County Central 1: The Storm fared a little better in the second game of the day over the weekend as Sage Height was given the ball to start on the mound.
Height pitched six innings giving up four runs — two earned — on seven hits while picking up five strike outs.
Central’s only run came on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Tanner Edwards in the bottom of the third.
“The pitchers did well enough for us to try to get the win,” head coach Travis Coyle said. “I told them it was a tale of two different halves, we made some errors early, but came back and made great plays after that so as long as we can keep up the back end of that defensively and those type of pitching performances then we can be competitive. Offensively we didn’t put enough balls in play. We also struck out 12 times so we need to keep the strikeouts down as well.”
Logan County 20, Madisonville North Hopkins 6 (5 innings): The Maroons fell below .500 over the weekend with the loss in Logan County.
All six of their runs were scored in the top of the third, otherwise the Maroon offense was shut down for the most part.
Xavier Martin was handed the loss as the starter going 1.1 innings giving up eight earned runs on six hits including a long ball.
Caldwell County 12, Hopkins County Central 2 (5 innings): Central got out to a 2-0 lead in the first, but it didn’t last long as Caldwell tied it up in the first and piled on for the win in Princeton on Monday.
Starter Chase Brasher went 4.2 innings, gave up nine runs — five earned — on 10 hits and struck out seven.
