The Messenger will periodically check in on athletes from Hopkins County who are playing in the next level. This week, former Maroon Jaiveon Eaves finished out his college basketball career and 2017 KHSAA Softball State Champion Mallory Peyton made the rounds on social media with a grand slam that went over the scoreboard at John Cropp Stadium.
Men’s College Basketball
Eaves and the Murray State Racers saw their season come to an end in the championship game of the OVC Tournament in Evansville on Saturday with a 76-75 loss to Belmont. Eaves scored nine points in the Racers heartbreaking loss.
College Softball
Peyton was circulating all over social media Monday evening as she sent a moon shot over the scoreboard in left field for a grand slam in UK’s 9-8 win over Texas A&M. Peyton is tied for fourth in the country in home runs as she has circled the bases 11 times so far. She’s also hitting with a .365 average and has driven in 32 runs.
