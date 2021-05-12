Madisonville North Hopkins narrowly escaped the shutout bid, but still fell well short of Trigg County by a score of 8-1 at home on Tuesday.
North was staring at a goose egg on the scoreboard until Parker Mathis hit an RBI single with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.
“It was a lack of focus (Tuesday),” North head coach Alan Hall said. “We were lackadaisical on the field and we didn’t come out and hit the ball. We went through the motions.”
Landon Cline got the start on the mound for North as he went five innings giving up five runs — four earned — on six hits, four walks and striking out eight. Cline was able to get away with one run through the first four innings, but he was starting to run out of gas in the fifth and faced one hitter in the sixth, leaving the game after throwing 98 pitches.
“We have two very good pitchers,” Hall said. “But in order for us to be successful, we have to play good defense behind them.”
On the other side of the coin, Trigg’s pitcher was not only putting up zeros in the score column but also in the hit column in the early going. Collin Crook broke up the no-hitter in the fourth inning with a single.
North recorded five hits for the game.
After the Maroons regroup in practice today, they’ll be making a short trip east to Muhlenberg County to face a Mustang club that’s fresh off of a COVID-19 quarantine.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.