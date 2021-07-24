The Bluegrass Golf Tour held the second annual Cullan Brown Invitational at Edwin J. Paxton Park Golf Club in Paducah Thursday and Friday with a number of locals teeing it up in the event.
Most notably, incoming Madisonville North Hopkins senior Jackson Hill finished third on the high school boys’ leaderboard at even par for the tournament. He was four strokes off the lead.
Aaron Munger and Max Clayton were also in the field, but they both withdrew from the tournament.
On the girls’ side, Lady Maroons Kaitlyn Zieba and Kat Weir finished 11th and 13th respectively. Zieba was at +18, while Weir shot +23.
The tournament is named for Brown, who passed away last August from bone cancer.
Brown was a Lyon County alum and played on the University of Kentucky men’s golf team up until his cancer diagnosis in late 2019.
His friends and fellow golfers remember him for not only his golf game, but his charismatic nature on and off the course.
His sister, Cathryn Brown — a junior at Lyon County — finished second just one off the lead at even par.
