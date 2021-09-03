After opening the year with two road losses, Madisonville North Hopkins will hope some home cooking will result in their first victory when they host Crittenden County tonight.
“It’ll come down to how well we can execute,” North head coach Chris Price said. “Crittenden is a solid team offensively. They’ll throw the ball a lot and do a lot of screen plays. However, we’ve been stagnant on offense in the first two games, and we find ways to stay behind the sticks. We need to find a way to execute when we have the ball in order to stay ahead of the sticks.”
Despite the loss last week at Caldwell, quarterback Wyatt Coleman had a solid game under center throwing for 149 yards with a couple of touchdowns.
“There’s no guarantee that Wyatt will be starting,” Price said. “He looked good last week outside the one turnover he had. He had a solid game with two scores, but at the same time, I like what James Davis gives us in the run-pass option. Wyatt has established himself as a passer, and that’s why I’ve put him in every game we’ve played. He may not have started last week, but he finished the game. All of my guys think about the team first — whether they’re starting or not — and they try to make every play count when they’re in the game.”
The Rockets have played only one game thus far — a 53-6 blowout over Webster County — with their week one matchup against Murray canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. In the win over the Trojans, Crittenden quarterback Luke Crider threw for 245 yards with three touchdowns.
“They use the pass to open up the run game and do a great job of spacing the field,” Price said. “The receivers are out wide past the numbers and force the defense to play in space. They definitely have their identity while we’re strying to find ours. The good news is that we were more balanced last week than we were at Union.”
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. tonight at Maroon Stadium. At tonight’s game, the 1971 Maroon football team will be honored at halftime.
