With high school sports postponed and local gyms and other sports facilities temporarily shut down, golf remains an option for those seeking to get outside if, and when, the rain subsides.
Lakeshore Country Club, Madisonville City Park and Madisonville Country Club are still welcoming golfers to come out and tee off.
At the City Park course, the clubhouse is closed to foot traffic, but the 9-hole course and the mini-golf course situated just outside the pro shop are still open to the public.
“As of (Wednesday) we closed off the clubhouse to foot traffic,” City Park pro shop manager Brian Jones said. “Everything else is still on. Our golf course and mini golf course are still open. We are serving customers through the side window instead of having them come through the door.”
Over on the south side of town, the MCC is taking the influx of information on what to do with the coronavirus one day at a time.
“We’re just playing it by ear right now,” Madisonville Country Club manager Mike Thomas said. “I’ve talked to several other courses who are staying open and several who are closing. I think ultimately, we’ll stay open and it’ll be good for the golf business. People will want to get out and get some fresh air when the weather breaks. There’s no large gathering involved, you play with three or four people at most. It’s about the safest thing that you can do.”
The precautions are not only applied in the clubhouse, but also out on the course.
“We’ve made some changes on the course that other courses are doing around the country right now,” Jones said. “We’re raising the cup out of the hole about an inch above the surface. So once you putt the ball, you hit the cup and you move on. That’s so people aren’t reaching down and getting their ball out of the hole all the time.”
Lakeshore Country Club’s 18-holes will also remain open, but it will be encouraged to practice social distancing.
“With four players in a group we can give them their own individual carts,” LCC treasurer Barry Knowls said. “From there, we would ask golfers to practice social distancing which shouldn’t be hard to do in a wide open space like a golf course. Golf is probably one of the few things you can do right now.”
Lakeshore has adhered to Gov. Andy Beshear’s request to close off large social areas by closing down their bar, lounges and ballrooms. Madisonville Country Club has also closed down their restaurant that’s connected to the pro shop.
“Several people use spaces like our ballroom so we had to shut that down,” Knowls said. “We also have leagues that start around this time of year, but we haven’t run into any problems with those yet since we’ve had to postpone events due to weather anyway.”
Once the sun comes out and the temperatures warm up, it’s encouraged to dust off the clubs and play nine or 18 holes to get some fresh air.
“The Governor and people in the news are still promoting to get outside in the fresh air,” Jones said. “We’ll still be here for that.”
