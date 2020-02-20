With one game remaining in the regular season for both squads, the focus shifts to the postseason with the 7th District Tournament tipping off on Monday at Madisonville North Hopkins.
The first-seeded Lady Maroons will play fifth seed Dawson Springs in the first game at 6 p.m., while fourth seed Hopkins County Central will take on Caldwell County in the night cap at 7:30 p.m.
Central went 2-4 against the district in the regular season with their only two district wins coming against Dawson Springs, who went 0-6 in district play. The Lady Storm lost to Caldwell County, 55-48, on the road back on Jan. 7 and 47-37 on Feb. 10 at South Hopkins Middle School.
“Third time’s the charm against Caldwell,” Central head coach Nancy Oldham said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge. They got us last year in the district tournament so that should fire us up a little. We’ll go out, do the best we can and hopefully we can come out with the win.”
Last year in the district tournament, Caldwell barely got past Central with a 47-45 win.
As for the Lady Maroons, they’re undefeated against the district, but they know what’s on the line when it comes to postseason play.
“Starting Monday, everyone’s record is going to be the same at 0-0 for the postseason,” North head coach Jeff Duvall said. “It doesn’t matter how many wins you got during the season or how many losses. We’re going to go out and do what we’ve been doing all year and hope that’s enough.”
In the two meetings this year between the Lady Panthers and the Lady Maroons, North came out on top 70-42 at Dawson on Jan. 9 and 75-30 at home on Jan. 21.
The winners of Monday’s games will not only move onto the district championship, but will also automatically qualify for the 2nd Region Tournament, which will be held at Christian County for the girls during the first week of March.
