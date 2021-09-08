Hopkins County Central didn’t have an easy first game back from quarantine as Henderson County rolled into Mortons Gap and came away with a 4-0 victory over the Storm on Tuesday.
“It’s a disappointing game because we didn’t play terribly, but we also did not play well,” Central head coach Grayson Hagerman said. “I don’t really think Henderson played their best either. Unfortunately, we didn’t capitalize on that. The only thing I would’ve changed about (Tuesday) is for us to get a goal or two instead of a goose egg on the scoreboard.”
Central had to thank keeper Trevor Weldon for keeping the Storm in the game. He recorded 16 saves against the defending region champions.
“When you can trust your keeper, you have confidence in him to make big saves when it matters,” Hagerman said. “But the reality of the situation he was in tonight was that he can make those saves, but Henderson is right there getting those opportunities again and statistically, some of those chances are going to go in.”
Central entered Tuesday coming out of a COVID-19 quarantine with their last game played on Aug. 23 — a 3-2 win at Todd County Central.
“I’ve told them to use the quarantine as motivation,” Hagerman said. “Coming out of the quarantine, there were a couple of games that we were not able to make up and are counted as losses so I wanted that to fuel them and play as hard as they can in the second half of the season. The last two practices have been strong, but we came out kind of flat (Tuesday).”
Central had to take 1-0 losses against Webster County and Logan County, however the match at Owensboro Catholic originally scheduled for Aug. 23 will be made up on Monday.
“I have to shoutout Owensboro Catholic and their coach, Andy Donohoe,” Hagerman said. “He was very quick to reach out and reschedule that game for Monday, and the players are thankful because now it’s not counted as a COVID loss.”
The Storm’s next game is Thursday as they’ll travel to Murray to play Calloway County in the 2A Sectional.
In girls’ soccer action, the Lady Storm mercy-ruled Union County for the second time this season by a score of 10-0 in Morganfield. They will play in the 2A Sectional at Paducah Tilghman at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday with their opponent to be determined.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.