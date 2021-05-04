Hopkins County Central head boys basketball coach Michael Fraliex will be hosting the West Kentucky Middle School Basketball Combine on May 24-25.
The combine is open to all boys middle school basketball players in Hopkins County and surrounding counties, according to Jonathan Wells — assistant coach and director of basketball operations at Central.
Players will be in the gym 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. over the two-day combine. The first day of the combine will consist of vertical tests, sprinting, fundamentals and evaluations. The second day will have games, competitions and awards.
There are a limited number of spots open to only 50 players.
Cost is $25 per player and lunch will be provided both days. Registration deadline is Friday and players can be registered online at https://www.hopkins.kyschools.us/Page/16387. Payments can also be dropped off at Hopkins County Central during school hours this week. Players must bring a signed waiver on the first day of the combine.
For more information, contact the school at 270-825-6133 and ask for coach Wells or send an email to jonathan.wells@hopkins.kyschools.us.
