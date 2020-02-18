The West Kentucky Archery Complex hosted seven college programs over the weekend with 130 shooters participating in the USA Archery Indoor Nationals on Friday and Saturday and the NAIA Mid-South Conference competition on Sunday.
The two-day scores from Friday and Saturday are sent to USA Archery and are compared to scores from other indoor tournaments across the nation with medals handed out at the completion of all tournaments.
In the tournament held here in Madisonville, there were four divisions for each gender.
Aric Clements from the University of Pikeville won the men’s recurve division with a total score of 1,082 with 43 tens. On the women’s side, University of the Cumberlands’ Miranda Lauria came in first with a score of 1,072 with 40 tens.
In the compound division, Lane Brandt from Union College won the men’s competition with a score of 1,189 with 109 tens while Pikeville’s Anna Scarbrough won the women’s side with a score of 1,169 with 89 tens.
Kentucky Christian’s James Hughes won the men’s barebow with a score of 998 and 45 tens. Pikeville’s Katie Karr won the women’s barebow scoring 920 with 18 tens.
The bowhunter division rounded out the competition with Union College’s Morgan Vaughn claiming first place with a score of 1,196 with 116 tens for the men while Cumberlands’ Sarah Purtee won the women’s competition with a score of 1,177 with 99 tens.
In Sunday’s Competition, a lot of the same shooters won the individual events with Clements and Lauria winning the recurve division and Brandt and Scarbrough winning the compound for their respective genders. Pikeville’s Dustin Eldridge and Katie Karr won the barebow for men and women respectively and Lindsey Wilson’s Taylor Bell won the men’s bowhunter division. Purtee won the women’s bowhunter division.
The scores of both genders were combined to make up the team results for Sunday. In the recurve division, Pikeville was first followed by Lindsey Wilson then Kentucky Christian. For compound, Union College took the top spot followed by Cumberlands and Pikeville.
Pikeville won the barebow division with Kentucky Christian in second and Cumberlands in third. Pikeville also won the bowhunter division with Lindsey Wilson in second and Union in third.
