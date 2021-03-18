The Dawson Springs Panthers basketball team battled more than just their opponents on the hardwood this season as COVID-19 pauses and a coaching change late in the campaign caused issues.
The team finished 0-16 for the season, which ended in the first round of the 7th District Tournament Monday at Caldwell County with a 89-60 loss to Madisonville North Hopkins.
“I told them that moving forward they’ve got to keep working,” Dawson’s interim head coach Charlie Pace said. “Next season begins now. As long as they don’t give up, good things will happen for them.”
Dawson will be losing their best offensive player in Landon Pace — who averaged 26 points a game — along with Logan McKnight. McKnight acted as the sparkplug for the Panthers as well as a leader on and off the court. He averaged 10.6 points per game.
“Couldn’t ask for better out of those two kids,” Charlie Pace said. “I’ve been coaching them since they were little, and they’ve done a good job at leading our team this year.”
Pace finished the regular season seventh in the state in scoring and second in the 2nd Region behind Lyon County’s Travis Perry. He made All-7th District along with his teammate Rett Neiters (10.9 PPG) and was named an honorable mention for the All-2nd Region team.
Dawson had one COVID-19 quarantine at the very start of the season along with six COVID cancellations throughout the season and two weeks of no games getting played due to winter weather.
