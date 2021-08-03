Twelve lucky girls got to pick the brain of one of the greatest hitters to ever wear a Madisonville North Hopkins uniform as current Alabama Crimson Tide softball player Kaylee Tow held her first hitting camp at the YAA fields Monday.
“I was really excited to give back to young girls back home in western Kentucky with the new NCAA image and likeness rules,” Tow said. “We had 12 girls come to the camp, which I thought was pretty cool since 12 is my number and my lucky number. The girls in western Kentucky are close to my heart, and I wanted them to know that they can absolutely do anything.”
Tow also brought a few friends along with former Lady Maroon teammates Lexi Miller and Mallory Peyton — a couple of successful college softball players themselves at Campbellsville and Kentucky, respectively.
“Kaylee has always been there for me, and I’ve always been there for her,” Peyton said. “She asked me if I wanted to help out with her camp, and I was more than happy to help.”
With the camp focused on hitting, Tow wanted to not only have the campers practice mechanics, but also the mental approach to hitting.
“My thought process was to first talk things out and then show them how they can apply it on a tee and then at front toss,” Tow said. “The hitters that I see that are very good are so sound between their ears, so I want them to get to the point that they know that they’re a good hitter no matter how they’re performing. The mental approach is so important to teach at a young age.”
Tow had plenty of credibility as her approach to hitting has put her on softball’s biggest stage in the College World Series this past June, where she went deep against UCLA during Alabama’s run. As part of the tradition at the College Softball World Series, the home run ball was retrieved and given to Tow’s parents.
“My Mom still has that ball at the house,” Tow said. “That was probably my proudest moment being able to hit a home run in the College World Series and how they incorporate your family because it really is a family affair. We wouldn’t be there if it weren’t for our families.”
Tow will soon be returning to Tuscaloosa to prepare for the 2022 softball season with the Crimson Tide.
