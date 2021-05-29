A familiar face to Madisonville North Hopkins athletics will be taking control of the athletic department as Brock Shoulders was hired as the new athletic director on Friday.
Shoulders has previously served as the head football coach at North.
“I’m very excited about the opportunity,” Shoulders said. “I’ve been at North for 12 years, was the head football coach for three years and I’ve helped coach (Jay) Burgett ever since.”
This past year, Shoulders was coaching youth sports along with middle school athletics.
Shoulders will be replacing Brian Bivens, who was hired in the fall of 2019 after Brent Gibson accepted the assistant principal job at North.
“I would like to thank Mr. Bivens for what what he has done for our school and the student athletes at North for the past two years,” Principal Adam Harris said. “We’re excited about what Coach Shoulders can do for our athletic programs. He brings 22 years of coaching and teaching experience heading into this position. He has been a proven winner and his programs have always ran with a high level of integrity and character. We are blessed to have him as a part of our team.”
Shoulders will be inheriting an athletic program that has had a lot of success in recent years, including 2nd Region championships in soccer, basketball, softball and girls golf along with a semi-state appearance in football in 2019 and a state champion in cross country this past fall.
On top of the hardware in the trophy case, there are a host of former Maroon and Lady Maroon athletes continuing their careers in college.
“The biggest thing for any AD is to help the coaches and give the athletes the best route to success,” Shoulders said. “We want to help with their achievements in the classroom as well as in athletics. Our coaches have done a great job of that, and I hope to continue that success.”
