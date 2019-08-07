The first weekend of August just passed, and if you have followed my columns over the years you know I usually write a golf column in honor of the Eli Barron Golf Tournament played this past weekend at Madisonville Country Club.
The Eli Barron Golf Tournament is in its 51st year and over the years it has been a showcase not only for local golfers but also for golfers throughout the Midwest and Southeast who come to Madisonville for the weekend.
It was also a homecoming weekend for many golfers who come back to town to make this social event with cocktail parties, dances and other events that are part of the Eli Barron weekend.
On numerous occasions, I have pointed out that our golf community has had a long and distinguished history. One golfer that I want to give a shout out to this weekend is current Evansville real estate magnet Evan Beck.
Beck grew up in Madisonville in the home of Dr. James and Bettye Beck and, although not playing in the Eli Barron this weekend, has been a part of the Eli Barron in the past.
Beck's contributions to golf in our community are going to be recognized when he is inducted into the Madisonville All-Sports Hall of Fame as part of the Athletic Department's Hall of Fame ceremony on Friday, Sept. 6.
The Beck story ironically started on the same course the Eli Barron was played on this weekend as he was taught the game of golf on the MCC golf course.
Beck tried out for the high school golf team as a sixth grader, which was amazing. What is more amazing is that he made the team. However, his parents would not allow him to play.
Beck was not deterred as he returned and tried out for the team again the next season when he was a seventh grader. Once again he made the team only to be told by his parents that he could not play on the team.
Beck certainly is not only a good golfer but also had perseverance as he tried out for the team in eighth grade, and for the third straight year defeated many older golfers and made the team.
In his eighth-grade year, his parents consented and Beck went on to reach legendary status in the local high school golf circuit.
In high school golf, depending on what years you are playing, coaches are only allowed to play four to five players in a match. The coach has to turn in who his top players are to be eligible for a match, and there is often internal competition between teammates weekly to determine who plays in the match.
The best statement of Beck's greatness in local high school golf is by the time he made the team in his eighth grade year until he graduated in 1988, he played in every high school golf match for which he was eligible. In other words, he never was beaten out by any teammates to not play in a match.
Beck was coached by one of the greatest athletes Hopkins County ever produced in Jim Beshear, who in addition to being a great college baseball and basketball player, was an outstanding golfer in his own right.
During Beck's junior and senior years under Coach Beshear, the team went undefeated at the MCC home course. In his senior season in the fall of 1987, Beck led the team to a state tournament appearance and appeared to be ready for a distinguished career on the college golf circuit.
After graduation Beck became disinterested in golf and did not play competitive golf in his first two years of college. However, while a student at Murray State, he took the unprecedented step of calling the golf coach, the legendary Raymond "Buddy" Hewitt.
In those days coaches would occasionally take a walk-on and Hewitt gave Beck a chance to try out for the team. He played three 18-hole rounds against other tryouts and beat everyone to make the team.
The footnote to the Beck legacy is his performance as a Murray State golfer is a lot like his high school golfing career. At Murray State during his two years that he played golf, he qualified and played in every match for which he was eligible.
After graduating from Murray State University with a business degree in 1993, he kept involved in golf including spending approximately one year as the assistant golf professional at Evansville Country Club.
Today, Beck continues to play competitive golf at Victoria National Golf Club and is apparently a very good golf coach. His son, Walker Beck, just graduated from Castle High School and is following in his father's footsteps and will be on the Murray State University Racer golf team this season.
Beck is also a member of the Golf Gives Back Board -- overseeing the annual Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing and Finance held at the Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh. This tournament will be Labor Day weekend this year and televised worldwide on the Golf Channel to 180 countries.
Beck has also been successful off the golf course. He was the Vice President for Commercial Lending at Old National Bank in Evansville up until 1999. He left Old National to work for Woodward Commercial Realty, Inc., and today he is the owner and President of Woodward Commercial Realty, Inc. and Woodward Development and Construction, Inc.
Beck certainly left a legacy as part of our local golfing community, and it is great to see him be recognized as part of the Madisonville North Hopkins Hall of Fame program.
