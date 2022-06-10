Madisonville-North Hopkins will be represented at the top level of high school softball this summer when recent Lady Maroon graduate Amber Osborne suits up one last time at the Kentucky Prep Softball East/West All-Star Series June 17 through 19 in Bowling Green.
Osborne ended her senior campaign with a batting average of .470, getting 39 hits and 37 RBIS, along with six homeruns.
During her varsity career with the Lady Maroons, Osborne had 105 hits and 80 RBIs, amassing a career batting average of .381.
The West Senior squad will play the West Juniors on Friday, June 18 at South Warren High School, starting at 9 a.m., then play the East Juniors that afternoon at 3:30 p.m. The East and West Seniors will then meet on Sunday at 10 a.m.
The Lady Maroons were last represented in the East/West All-Star Series in 2019 by then senior Courtney Patterson
Following next weekend’s series, the Kentucky All Star Team will be selected from the best seniors from the East and West. Those players will go on to participate in the Kentucky-Tennessee All Star Series this summer.
