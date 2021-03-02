All of the local teams were in action over the weekend. Some highlights include Hopkins County Central honoring their seniors and both teams picking up wins and the Dawson Springs Lady Panthers finally earned their first win of the season. Both teams at Madisonville North Hopkins also picked up wins on Saturday.
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central 58, Hopkinsville 53: It was a back-and-forth game, but Central was able to step on the gas in the fourth quarter to pick up the win. Prior to the game, the Lady Storm honored their five seniors.
“The seniors have been so awesome for my first year as a high school coach,” head coach Phillip Cotton said. “Obviously you don’t want to lose them. They’ve grown a lot with all the stuff I taught them and what coach (Nancy) Oldham and (Kent) Akin have taught them over the years. They’re going to go on and do great things in life. They definitely made the transition coaching high school basketball easier for me.”
Despite it being senior night, sophomore Mercy Sutton led the Lady Storm offense with 11 points while seniors Madison Grigg and Keli Reynolds and junior Briana Fritz had eight points.
“We really wanted to win on senior night,” Grigg said. “We had to fight to get the win in the fourth quarter.”
Madisonville North Hopkins 70, Caldwell County 62 (OT): It took a few minutes of free basketball, but the Lady Maroons were able to pull out a win on their home floor on Saturday to give them a 3-1 record in the 7th District.
Emilee Hallum led the way with 23 points while Amari Lovan had double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds and Destiny Whitsell recorded 14 points. North also had their senior night Saturday with their lone senior, Kara Franklin, scoring eight points for the game.
Dawson Springs 56, University Heights 44: The Lady Panthers had their first win of the season and it came in front of the home fans on Saturday.
Abby Ward had a team-leading 27 points while Gracie Harper also broke double figures with 16 points. Macy Drennan was just short of double digits with nine points to her credit.
Boys Basketball
Madisonville North Hopkins 69, Edmonson County 46: The Maroons extended their winning streak to four games as they came out of the Hebrews 12 Coffee Christmas Classic at Butler County with another victory.
Kale Gaither and Ashton Gaines led the offense with 23 points and 20 points respectively.
Hopkins County Central 64, Livingston Central 60: The Storm have won three of their last four games since coming out of their second quarantine of the season.
Trevor Weldon led the charge over the Cardinals with 20 points while senior Wesley Morris scored 14 and Marcus Eaves had 12 points.
Caldwell County 72, Dawson Springs 50: Despite a strong showing from the Panthers when these two teams met in Dawson last week, things keep going down hill for the program as they fell to 0-7 for the season with the loss in Princeton on Saturday.
Landon Pace recorded a double-double with 21 points and 16 rebounds while fellow senior Logan McKnight had 17 points next to his name in the scorebook.
