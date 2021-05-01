Our community has had a long and illustrious history with the Kentucky Derby.
For many citizens, the Kentucky Derby means local parties. Madisonville Country Club and Elks Club have had great parties over the years.
Many individuals have taken up the cause, pre-COVID, and have hosted friends at their houses for Derby celebrations and to watch the race.
For others, Derby Day means a trip to Churchill Downs as a spectator. Many local residents have made the trek to Louisville with colorful outfits and great hats.
Others may have a horse racing at the Derby. George “Hoolie” Hudson was the owner of several horses that raced on Derby Day. Most recently, Chester Thomas and his stable of horses has made a run at the Derby.
Hopkins Central Athletic Director Kent Akin has shown us how you can be an owner of a horse on a much smaller scale with a smaller investment, with the joy of having a vested interest in the Derby.
Akin joined and bought into an organization called “My Racehorse.” This is a program designed to get people involved in horse racing and to buy an interest in a horse for a nominal amount.
Akin was one of 5,314 people who bought an interest in 2020 Kentucky Derby winner, Authentic. Immediately before the Derby, Akin saw Authentic run in one of the Derby prep races and decided he was going to take a chance and buy an interest in him.
Authentic went on to win the Haskell Stakes, the Kentucky Derby and the Breeders Classic.
“Last year when Authentic won the Kentucky Derby, I was watching and as he crossed the finish line, I started jumping up and down,” Akin said. “I said ‘We won the Kentucky Derby’ even though I was just a small share of it. It was something I never thought I would say or be a part of.”
The benefits of getting in at this level are obvious. The first benefit is it is a relatively inexpensive way as you can get on the website and buy into a horse for as little as $100 a share.
Another major benefit of being part of this program after you make your initial investment in the horse, there is no extra charge. The price of the share includes a prepaid amount for the care and training of the horse — and for Akin it has been a golden opportunity.
Akin is a diehard horse racing fan. If you ever need a tip on a race at Ellis Park, Akin is a good source.
A side benefit of being a part owner of any horse is that you get to make visits to racing stables, farms and training facilities.
Another perk of ownership is owners get to go down to the paddocks. This is where the horses are mounted by the jockey and the trainers give their final instructions.
For racing enthusiasts such as Akin, this is a great opportunity to be a part of the action.
Unfortunately for Authentic there were over 5,000 people who own a share so you had to get into a lottery to get to go to the paddock for him.
“There are other horses that are less expensive and not as famous as Authentic and the odds of you getting into the lottery and getting to be with your horse are much higher,” Akin said.
Another benefit is to tour facilities such as Spendthrift Farms that is part of this program. Unfortunately COVID-19 and the pandemic have scrapped some of these visits currently. As we come out of COVID, I expect Spendthrift Farms and other participants in this program to open their facilities to people who have purchased an interest in the horse.
There are downsides to this program, however, as in horse racing some people win and many have to lose. There is a definite potential that you will have a losing horse and will not make anything off of your investment.
As you take in the Derby today, you may be one of those people who watch it for the beautiful scenery and to get to hear “My Old Kentucky Home.”
However, if you are a racing fan and really want to have a vested interest in the race, there is now an avenue for you.
Akin has shown through his investment that you too can be an owner of a race horse at a very nominal price and have a much greater interest in the outcome of the Derby.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
