The Lady Panthers od Dawson Springs fell to 0-6 on the season on Saturday as they traveled to Eddyville for the Akridge Farm Supply Ace Hardware Shootout and were handed a 66-29 loss to host school Lyon County.
Dawson was able to keep pace with the Lady Lyons in the early going with the score tied at seven in the first quarter, but Lyon opened up an 18-11 lead after the first eight minutes and went up 39-20 at halftime.
The Lady Panthers struggled offensively in the third as they were outscored 22-3 as the hosts went into the final quarter up 51-23.
Abby Ward was the only Lady Panther to break double digits with 10 points, Gracie Harper was right behind her with nine points, while Macy Drennan had seven points.
The Lady Panthers were scheduled to travel up to Owensboro Monday to play the Lady Red Devils, but that game was called in the early afternoon due to the threat of winter weather in the Owensboro area.
