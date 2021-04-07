Hopkins County Central found themselves on the wrong end of a one-hitter Tuesday in a 13-0 loss to Todd County Central in five innings in Mortons Gap.
Chase Brasher provided the lone hit for the Storm with a lead-off single. From there, the Rebels’ Jase Hampton threw no-hit baseball over five innings. Central drew three walks for the game, but that would be the Storm to reach base.
“We’ve still got a lot of baseball left to play,” Central head coach Travis Coyle said. “We don’t have to have the end of our season go like how the beginning is going right now. As long as we progress everyday, that’s all I can ask for. I thought we did some decent things (Tuesday). They made some plays in the field, made some good contact with the bats, I just think we didn’t stay back long enough on their pitcher.”
Pitching and defense was the main issue for the Storm on Tuesday. Tanner Edwards was given the starting nod and went four innings. Tyler McKinney pitched the fifth.
Nine walks and four hits were given up between the two of them, while the defense behind them committed six errors. The Rebels scored most of their early runs on balls thrown away by the Storm defense.
“We’re having some issues in the field, then we give up some walks, then the deficit gets higher and that builds on the pressure,” Coyle said. “We need to eliminate the early hole. It starts with our mentality, being aggressive, and executing our job — myself included. I’ve got to do a better job coaching them, and it starts in practice. We’re not giving up after four games.”
The Rebels (4-1) started out the game with three runs in the first and one in the second to get ahead early, but Central (0-4) was still in it with the score 4-0 going into the bottom of the second.
Unfortunately for the Storm, their bats were shutdown as Todd County continued to pile on and secure the victory.
Central will be on the road on Thursday as they travel to Mayfield to take on Graves County for a 5:30 p.m. contest.
“We don’t get to play Graves County a whole lot,” Coyle said. “I know they played a couple against Webster so far. Regardless, it’ll be a good experience for these guys to play an unfamiliar opponent.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.