After a strong individual campaign, Hopkins County Central’s Adrian Stringer was named Class 4A District 1 Player of the Year for the 2020 football season.
Stringer was voted by district coaches from Central, Madisonville North Hopkins, Logan County, Calloway County and Hopkinsville. They decided that the senior quarterback was the best in the district.
“I was ecstatic when I heard the news,” Stringer said. “I was glad that coaches around the district noticed that I was one of the best players in the district.”
It’s hard to argue with the numbers Stringer put up this season as he had the third-most passing yards in Class 4A with 1,451 and threw 15 touchdown passes in the COVID-shortened season.
Central head coach Chris Manning said Stringer has stepped up as a leader for the team as he led the Storm to their first win in 19 games overall — an upset over Madisonville, which was the first time Central beat their cross-town rivals in 17 years. The win also helped Central make the postseason for the first time since 2017.
“I think being named player of the year is huge for him,” Manning said. “I’m proud of him of what he’s accomplished over the past few years, and I’m sure that this will help him going forward.”
With his high school career behind him now, Stringer now looks ahead to the possibility of playing college football and will use the player of the year honors as a confidence boost.
“I got to keep grinding and keep progressing and not regressing,” Stringer said. “Trying to get myself to the best possible position.”
