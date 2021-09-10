After picking up their second win of the season last week in Muhlenberg, Hopkins County Central will be hoping to get another road win tonight as they make the long drive to Elkton to face Todd County Central.
“We realize that Todd County is a good team that’s well coached,” Central head coach Chris Manning said. “They’ve got good size on the line and a good left-handed quarterback that can throw the ball and run it when he needs to.”
The Rebels enter tonight at 2-1 with one of those wins coming via a COVID-19 forfeit from Fort Campbell in week two. Last week, they were shutout 10-0 in Russellville.
Manning said that Central has been dealing with some issues regarding COVID-19 within the program, but will have enough players to field a team tonight.
“We had to cancel practice on Wednesday and quarantine some guys to make sure they’re not sick,” Manning said. “We’re unfortunately still navigating COVID. It’s not as bad as it was last year, but it’s always a possibility that our plans for the week can change at any moment.”
On the field, Manning is looking for a repeat performance from running back Jordan Jackson — who ran for 140 yards with a couple of touchdowns last week.
“Jordan will get his touches this week,” Manning said. “He along with some other guys will get their touches and we certainly won’t go away from the passing game on offense. Adrian (Stringer) may have not thrown the ball that much last week, but we did have some deep balls that were called back so I’m looking for us to attack in the air this week as well.”
The ball will be kicked at 7 p.m. in Elkton.
