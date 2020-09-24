Local sports schedule for Sept. 24-Sept. 29
Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation
Thursday
Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central vs. Muhlenberg County- 6 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Daviess County- 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Hopkins County Central at Madisonville North Hopkins- 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Christian County- 7 p.m.
Football
Hopkins County Central at McLean County- 7 p.m.
Saturday
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Hopkinsville- 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central vs. McLean County- 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Graves County- 6 p.m.
Monday
Boys Soccer
Hopkins County Central at St. Mary- 7 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Henderson County- 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Hopkins County Central at St. Mary- 6 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at University Heights- 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Hopkins County Central vs. Trigg County- 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Graves County- 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkinsville- 7 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.