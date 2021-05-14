Hopkins County Central named Grayson Hagerman as the new boys soccer coach on Thursday.
Hagerman was previously an assistant coach in the Storm program under Ben Lutz — who was named the Lady Storm head soccer coach after the resignation of Shawn Oakley.
Hagerman also served as a junior varsity assistant and was the first coach of the junior development team to help incorporate middle school players in 2019.
“Coach Hagerman has done an outstanding job as an assistant coach during the most successful era in program history,” Central athletic director Kent Akin said. “He is very well respected by the players and has a great relationship with the returning and incoming players. We know that he will be able to take the program to the next level.”
Hagerman joined the coaching staff in 2018 and the Storm have made the 2nd Region tournament twice over the past three seasons. Central notched the program’s first victory in the region tournament in 2020.
