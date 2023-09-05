Hopkins County fans packed the stands Friday night under the lights as the Hopkins County Central Storm hosted the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons.
With a scoreless first quarter, it was a defensive battle between teams. North was first to score five minutes into the second quarter, taking the lead 6-0 after a touchdown and a blocked kick.
At half, the Maroons scored another TD and attempted a two point conversion but they were unsuccessful. North led 12-0 over Central.
Central continued to fight and found their way to the end zone in the third quarter, but missed the field goal, making it 25-6 after three.
“I am very proud of our boys,” Hopkins County Central’s Head Coach Chris Manning said. “We had our opportunities in the first half but we didn’t convert. When you have two good teams facing each other, you just have to make the plays.”
Madisonville-North continued to rush down the field scoring three more touchdowns, making the final score 46-14.
North’s leading rushers for the night, Markezz Hightower with 74 yards and Kanyon Johnson with 164 yards. Quentin Rogers had 59 yards receiving and James Michael Davis had 66 yards.
North’s QB Kanyon Johnson was 10/16 with 154 yards for the night and one touchdown pass.
Central’s QB Isac Earl was 4/17 with 53 yards passing for the night.
Zayden Parker had 75 yards rushing for Central and Calil McNary recorded 67 yards.
“It’s always an honor to play in front of family and friends,” Madisonville-North Hopkins Head Coach Chris Price said. “The whole community came out to support both sides. It was one of the largest crowds since COVID. I’m proud of how our kids played four straight quarters. We knew they would play hard and be physical. It was our job to match their intensity. We are all Team Hopkins once the game is over, and we wish them well for the rest of the season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.