Many talented athletes have come out of Hopkins County with many currently competing at the college level. This past week, former Madisonville North Hopkins slugger Jon Hogart put up strong stats for Wabash Valley College, while former Lady Maroon teammates Mallory Peyton and Kaylee Tow battled each other on the diamond. Finally, Erika Wallace had a good weekend in sunny San Diego on the track for Grand Canyon.
Baseball
Hogart showed that he could swing the bat when he was playing at Elmer Kelley Stadium for the Maroons, and a year off due to COVID didn’t slow him down prior to his freshman year in college as he sports a .473 average with six home runs, 35 RBI’s and eight stolen bases in 24 games so far this season.
Hogart had a huge day at the plate on Tuesday, driving in 12 runs in a doubleheader against Shawnee Community College and circled the pillows three times in the first game. He was a two-run shot shy of the home run cycle in the Warriors’ 16-3 win over Shawnee.
Even though he didn’t deposit anymore balls over the fence in the nightcap, Hogart drove in four in game two — which Wabash Valley won by a lopsided score of 21-2.
Softball
Over in Lexington, Tow’s Crimson Tide came to town to take on Peyton’s Wildcats in a thrilling three-game series. Alabama took the first game 11-6 with Tow going 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the seventh inning, while Peyton also went 1-for-3 with two RBI’s for Kentucky with a sacrifice bunt in the fifth and a RBI single to center in the seventh.
UK bounced back in the second game with a 4-2 win over ‘Bama as Peyton scored two of the Wildcats’ runs on an error in the first and a sac fly in the third. Tow went 1-for-3 for the game.
The Wildcats took the rubber match 5-4 on a walkoff in the eighth inning. The UK pitching kept Tow at bay as she went 0-for-3 with a couple of strikeouts on her line. Peyton was given the day off for game three.
Track and Field
GCU finished first and second individually with former North runner Wallace coming in behind her teammate and roommate Elizabeth Balsan at San Diego State over the weekend in the women’s 5K. Overall, GCU came in fourth as a team behind USC, San Diego State and Oregon in the women’s standings.
Wallace is currently running in her extra year of eligibility after COVID-19 canceled her senior season. After her running career, she plans on staying in school to become a physician assistant.
