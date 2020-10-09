Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
Friday
Boys Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Christian County- 4:30 p.m.
Football
Madisonville North Hopkins at Logan County- 7 p.m.
Girls Golf
KHSAA State Tournament First Round at Bowling Green Country Club- All Day
Saturday
Cross Country
Fast Cats Classic at Owensboro- All Day
Girls Golf
KHSAA State Tournament Final Round at Bowling Green Country Club- All Day
Monday
Boys Soccer
7th District Tournament at Hopkins County Central: Caldwell County vs. Hopkins County Central- 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Hopkins County Central vs. McLean County- 6:30 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Christian County- 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Girls Soccer
7th District Tournament at Hopkins County Central: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Hopkins County Central- 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Hopkins County Central vs. Muhlenberg County- 7 p.m.
Madisonville North Hopkins at Webster County- 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Boys Soccer
7th District Championship at Hopkins County Central: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. TBA- 6 p.m.
Thursday
Girls Soccer
7th District Championship at Hopkins County Central: Caldwell County vs. TBA- 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Madisonville North Hopkins at McLean County- 6:30 p.m.
Hopkins County Central vs. Union County- 7:15 p.m.
