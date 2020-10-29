Caldwell County needed just three sets to end the Lady Maroons’ season Wednesday evening at Christian County (25-19, 25-10, 25-9). The contest was a rematch of last week’s district finals, and the results were ultimately the same.
The Lady Tigers will now face the 1st Region winner on Monday in the KHSAA State Tournament.
The 2020 season was a step in the right direction for the Madisonville volleyball program as they made it to the 2nd Region Championship for the first time in 14 years. Seniors Natalie Collier and Alexis Fliehman will leave behind a young squad that’s ready to take the next step in a year from now.
“For the past few years, we haven’t been doing as well in region play,” Collier said. “But to get this far my senior year, it just shows how far this team has come, especially with how hard this corona season has been.”
Collier has been leading North in kills this season, while Fliehman has been the leader of this young Lady Maroons team on the floor as the defensive specialist.
“I’m so proud of how we got here,” Fliehman said. “We had a short season this year, and we didn’t have that much time to practice, and we’re such a young team. I’m really proud of how we did this year.”
Unfortunately for the Lady Maroons, they had to face an opponent that’s had their number all season in Caldwell County. North lost to them twice in the regular season, before dropping the district and regional finals to the Lady Tigers.
“Caldwell is extremely quick at the net,” Fliehman said. “It was hard for us to move around, get blocks on them, and it’s hard to read them on defense. But overall, they’re a great team and they deserve it.”
North finished their season with a 17-5 record. They had five matches canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions this season.
