The Madisonville North Hopkins girls golf team will be returning to the KHSAA State Tournament in Bowling Green as the 2nd Region winner this Friday and Saturday.
After an eighth place finish a year ago, the Lady Maroons have even loftier expectations this time around.
“I’m hoping for a top five or six finish for us,” head coach Sam Westfall said. “We’re a better team this year, and we know Bowling Green Country Club very well from playing there many times.”
A year ago, North scored a two-day total of 718, 86 strokes behind defending state champion Lexington Christian Academy.
North will be building off of the experience that their team has at the state tournament, with the exception of freshman Sydney Browning — who is making her first appearance. Browning had the highlight of the 2nd Region Tournament at Hopkinsville with a hole-in-one on #17.
“This will be the fifth year for Kaitlyn Zieba,” Westfall said. “Karra Tucker should also do better at the state tournament. She’s not going to shoot a 91 like she did in region.”
Tucker shot 182 for the two-day tournament last year, while Zieba led the Lady Maroons with 168. Kat Weir shot 188 in 2019.
As far as what the girls will work on while out on the range or during Thursday’s practice round, Westfall said that they will mainly focus on shots from 100-yards in.
“As long as they play well this week, it should be an easy top five for us,” Westfall said.
The Lady Maroons will tee off at 7 a.m. on Friday.
