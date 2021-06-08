Two age divisions raced in the Madisonville Local Soap Box Derby on Saturday and both winners are from under the same roof as Morgan Buntin won the Automotive Express Super-Stock division and younger sister Anyston Buntin won the Lucas Racing Stock division.
Morgan Buntin crossed the finish line just ahead of Hannah Garrott — who finished .018 seconds behind in second place. Cash Chappell finished third in the Super-Stock division.
In the stock division, Anyston Buntin edged out Jayce Harris and Jonathan Morgan.
With the win on Saturday, the Buntin sisters will be off to race in Akron, Ohior to race in the FirstEngergy All-American Soap Box Derby in late July. This will be Morgan Buntin’s third trip as she qualified in the stock division in 2018 and 2019. This will be Anyston Buntin’s first trip as a racer.
Madisonville will have two more soap box derbies later this year with the Super Kids division racing in September and the Pumpkin Roll Rally Oct. 16-17. Those interested in either race should contact Pennyrile Soap Box Derby Association President Brien Terry at 270-836-4492.
