Despite losing to a heavy favorite for the 2nd Region title, Hopkins County Central senior Madison Grigg put her name in the record books as she surpassed the school’s steals record on Thursday. Down in Hopkinsville, the Madisonville North Hopkins swim team continued their success in the pool.
Girls Basketball
Henderson County 66, Hopkins County Central 40: Grigg finished the night with five steals, which was enough to break the record held by Lyric Campbell (‘16). Entering Friday’s game at Caldwell County, she has 379 career steals and counting.
As for the game, Briana Fritz led the team in scoring with 11 points, Grigg was just short of double figures with nine points and Emilie Jones had seven points.
Swimming
Madisonville North Hopkins 757, Hopkinsville 660: North continued their push for another region championship on Thursday with a win in Hoptown.
Emma Tagg picked up two wins for the girls with a time of 2:26.14 in the 200-yard freestyle and touched the wall at 6:37.35 in the 500 free.
The girls also picked up a win the 200 free relay with a time of 4:32.87 and the boys won the same even at 3:55.32. The boys won the 400 free relay clocking in at 3:55.32.
