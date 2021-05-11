A couple of Madisonville North alumni made news this past week as former Maroon standout Jon Hood was named an assistant coach for the men’s basketball program at Missouri Western in St. Joseph, Missouri, while Alabama’s Kaylee Tow won the 2021 Female Paul W. Bryant Student-Athlete Award.
Hood was previously an assistant coach at Kentucky Wesleyan in Owensboro.
Hood played for the Maroons until 2009 and is third on the all-time scoring list for the school behind current Saint Louis head coach Travis Ford and current University of Southern Indiana center K’suan Casey. Hood was named Kentucky Mr. Basketball in 2009 before joining John Calipari at the University of Kentucky where he helped the Wildcats reach three Final Fours and one NCAA National Championship in 2012.
Tow — the former Lady Maroon and 2017 state champion — finished the regular season hitting a career-high .368 average with 43 RBI’s and seven home runs. In the field, the Crimson Tide outfielder committed only three errors all season.
The award was created by the Tuscaloosa County Chapter of The University of Alabama Alumni Association in 1985.
SOFTBALL
Madisonville North Hopkins 10, Apollo 4: A five-run sixth inning gave the Lady Maroons enough padding to pull out the win at home on Saturday over the E-Gals.
Paige Patterson tossed all seven innings giving up four earned runs on seven hits including a couple of home runs and struck out seven.
After North got out to a 3-1 lead, Patterson helped her own cause with a two-run big fly in the third. MacKenzie Stoltz had a solo shot and Chloe Young hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning.
Union County 19, Hopkins County Central 1 (3 innings): 10 runs in the first, two in the second and seven more in the third was all Union County needed to end the game in three innings on Monday in Mortons Gap.
Central starter Hallie Hollis was handed the loss pitching only a third of an inning giving up seven earned runs on five hits.
Baylen Young recorded the only RBI for Central with a bases loaded walk in the first inning.
Baseball
University Heights 20, Hopkins County Central 10 (6 innings): Central gave up six runs in the fifth which proved costly on Saturday in Hopkinsville.
Sage Hight drove in three RBI’s while going 3-for-4 batting third in the lineup. Tyler McKinney and Taylor Rodgers also had multi-RBI games with two a piece.
Starting pitcher Truman Ballard was saddled with the loss going two-thirds of an inning giving up five earned runs on three hits and two walks.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.